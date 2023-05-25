Regular viewers of Twitch should know about Twitch Turbo. The subscription plan from Twitch that allows you to experience streams without all of the ads is as important to happiness in life as YouTube Premium is. And because of that importance, Twitch will make you pay even more for it going forward.

Announced today, Twitch says that Twitch Turbo will see an increase in prices in most locations and is notifying subscribers. As a subscriber myself, I did indeed receive an email that warns me of the incoming increase, but does say that I have a few more months of the original price to enjoy before I pay more.

For the US, Twitch Turbo is increasing to $11.99 per month from $8.99. In Canada, the price is jumping up to $13.99. To see the entire list of price changes, should you live elsewhere and happen to read Droid Life, you’ll find those at this help article.

Because of the price change, Twitch is telling all customers that they will need to “Renew My Turbo” by re-subscribing. That said, they are giving some customers at least three more months to enjoy that old price before the new one kicks in. For me, that’s an extension of the $8.99 price through August. Once September hits, I’ll have to renew.

Not sure what Twitch Turbo is or why you would need it? Well, if you don’t watch much on Twitch, you do not need it. However, if you consume the variety of live streams on the platform, I can tell you first-hand that it is indeed a must – the amount of ads that have flooded the platform over the past year is kind of wild.

With Twitch Turbo, you get the following perks, according to the Turbo overview FAQ:

Ad-free Viewing Across Twitch – Watch your favorite streamers without video or banner ads, except as part of channel sponsorships. You may still see streamer-enabled promotions on channels and Twitch-promoted content on non-channel pages.

– Watch your favorite streamers without video or banner ads, except as part of channel sponsorships. You may still see streamer-enabled promotions on channels and Twitch-promoted content on non-channel pages. Expanded Emoticon Set – Choose from 2 additional sets of emoticons. Glitch or monkeys; (you can always change it later).

– Choose from 2 additional sets of emoticons. Glitch or monkeys; (you can always change it later). Custom Chat Username Colors – Stand out in chat with a custom username color.

– Stand out in chat with a custom username color. Chat Badge – Represent Turbo proudly with an exclusive chat badge.

– Represent Turbo proudly with an exclusive chat badge. Extended Broadcast Storage – Save your past broadcasts on Twitch for 60 days instead of the standard 7 Days*.

Here’s a look at that email:

d