Not that this should come as a shock to anyone, but Google has updated its Pixel upgrade roadmap, confirming that the newest addition to the family, the Pixel 7a, will indeed receive 3 years of Android OS updates, as well as 5 years of security patches.

These numbers mean that the Pixel 7a will receive OS upgrades until May, 2026, while security patches will continue until May, 2028. That’s plenty of time from now, for sure.

What is interesting to me is, we have to wonder what Google’s plans are concerning the alphabet and Android OS versions. Obviously they have switched full-time to numbers (Android 14 being the latest), but they still provide a codename that follows the dessert naming scheme. Android 14’s codename is Upside Down Cake. Five years from now, when the Pixel 7a receives its final security patch, Google will be on “Android Z” and I’m so curious what they intend to do. Obviously they’ll be on Android 19 and it won’t truly matter, but to us OGs, it’ll be an exciting time.

Have a good weekend.

