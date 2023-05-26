In time for Memorial Day, Best Buy and Amazon are hosting a sale on the entire Galaxy S23 series, offering up to $225 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you don’t need the top of the top, you can get the Galaxy S23+ at $175 off and the Galaxy S22 for $100 off.

These aren’t some weird activation-required deals either. These are instant discounts, just in case that typically keeps you away from phone deals. To save the most, Best Buy looks like your best bet for the S23 Ultra, as the device is $225 off. On Amazon, it’s currently $200 off. Amazon’s sale pricing is a tad lower on the Galaxy S22+, too, but just by $25.

If you need a fresh phone, follow the links below.

Best Buy Links

Amazon Links