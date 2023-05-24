Droid Life

Samsung Slaps $900 Off Galaxy Fold 4 With Trade

Galaxy Z Fold 4

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

This could be because the Google Pixel Fold is around the corner or maybe Samsung needs to clear inventory before showing off their next foldable, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $900 off again. You’ll need to trade a device to get that discount, of course. Thankfully, there are at least 3 phones that are fetching $900 at the moment, plus a bunch of others worth more than I would have expected at this stage of the Galaxy Fold 4’s life.

Like all of Samsung’s best deals on top phones, this trade-in deal is an instant credit that you’ll see as a discount today should you decide to buy a Fold 4. All you have to do is send the phone to Samsung after you receive your new Fold 4 and they’ll then confirm your trade. It’s the best trade deal in the business because you get the money off today rather than down the road as a credit to your card.

At $900 off, you would pay $900 for Samsung’s best foldable, which typically retails for $1,800.

To get the full $900 off, you can trade-in the following devices from Samsung:

  • $900 off: Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • $800 off: Galaxy Fold 2
  • $750 off: Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • $700 off: Galaxy S22+
  • $650 off: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy S22
  • $600 off: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+

As you can see, Samsung is giving big values for older phones. $900 for the Note 20 Ultra is insane, as is $600 for the ancient Note 10 and Note 10+. Even $700 for a Galaxy S22+ is a pretty good deal.

This is a pre-Memorial Day weekend sale, so you have a couple of days to take advantage before they change it up. Trust me, this is the deal to be had at $900 off if you own one of those select devices.

Be sure to read our Galaxy Fold 4 review if you missed it from last year. We didn’t have many complaints and thought that Samsung has basically perfected the experience.

This is the $900 off Galaxy Fold 4 Link.

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top