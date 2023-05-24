This could be because the Google Pixel Fold is around the corner or maybe Samsung needs to clear inventory before showing off their next foldable, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $900 off again. You’ll need to trade a device to get that discount, of course. Thankfully, there are at least 3 phones that are fetching $900 at the moment, plus a bunch of others worth more than I would have expected at this stage of the Galaxy Fold 4’s life.

Like all of Samsung’s best deals on top phones, this trade-in deal is an instant credit that you’ll see as a discount today should you decide to buy a Fold 4. All you have to do is send the phone to Samsung after you receive your new Fold 4 and they’ll then confirm your trade. It’s the best trade deal in the business because you get the money off today rather than down the road as a credit to your card.

At $900 off, you would pay $900 for Samsung’s best foldable, which typically retails for $1,800.

To get the full $900 off, you can trade-in the following devices from Samsung:

$900 off : Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra

: Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 off : Galaxy Fold 2

: Galaxy Fold 2 $750 off : Galaxy S21 Ultra

: Galaxy S21 Ultra $700 off : Galaxy S22+

: Galaxy S22+ $650 off : Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy S22

: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy S22 $600 off: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+

As you can see, Samsung is giving big values for older phones. $900 for the Note 20 Ultra is insane, as is $600 for the ancient Note 10 and Note 10+. Even $700 for a Galaxy S22+ is a pretty good deal.

This is a pre-Memorial Day weekend sale, so you have a couple of days to take advantage before they change it up. Trust me, this is the deal to be had at $900 off if you own one of those select devices.

Be sure to read our Galaxy Fold 4 review if you missed it from last year. We didn’t have many complaints and thought that Samsung has basically perfected the experience.

This is the $900 off Galaxy Fold 4 Link.