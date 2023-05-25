Here’s a Google Pixel 6 for $349

There may be a Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on the horizon, so buying an older Pixel might sound like a weird idea. But look, that’s always the case in smartphones. There is always something new just around the corner. For those who don’t mind a slightly older phone and who are on a budget, I have a Pixel 6 deal for you today.

Woot is running a Woot off this week and the Pixel 6 is a part of the sale. A brand new Pixel 6 in Stormy Black is down to $349.99. That’s basically the price of the Pixel 6a, and this is definitely an upgrade over the Pixel 6a.

While only available in black, this is a brand new phone that is fully unlocked and ready for any carrier. Take this to Verizon or T-Mobile or AT&T without worry.

As a bit of a reminder, since this phone has been around for well over a year, the Pixel 6 sports a 6.4″ OLED display at 90Hz, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, 4600mAh battery, in-display fingerprint reader, and was the first to showcase Google’s new 50MP main camera sensor. We were big fans of the regular Pixel 6 (our review) when it launched, mostly because of its size and flat display.

The phone certainly wasn’t (isn’t?) without issues. Google still struggles (even on the Pixel 7 line) to properly dial in network connectivity at all times and the original Tensor chip within the device is not really a high-end chip like you might find in the older Galaxy S22. The Pixel 6 is still scheduled to receive several more years of updates, though, so there is always time for Google to keep improving things.

At $349, this is a full $150 off the original price. Not bad.

