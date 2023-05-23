The switch from HBO Max over to just Max is complete as of this morning. For you, that means that the HBO Max app on your phone, tablet, and TV will ping you to install or update to the new Max app. It’ll also mean that your subscription and login and favorites and history will transfer over to Max. This really is almost nothing more than a name change.

However, for those of you who weren’t previously subscribed to HBO Max or were curious how the plans would look under Max, we have that for you. There are three plans, including one that costs $19.99/mo and features streams up to 4K and with 4 simultaneous device streams at once. The other two plans remain from the HBO days where you can choose to save a bit with ads or still go ad-free.

The new Max plans are as follows:

Max with Ads : $9.99/mo – Stream on 2 devices at once; full HD video

: $9.99/mo – Stream on 2 devices at once; full HD video Max Ad-Free : $15.99/mo – Stream on 2 devices at once; full HD video; 30 downloads for offline watching

: $15.99/mo – Stream on 2 devices at once; full HD video; 30 downloads for offline watching Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/mo – Stream on 4 devices at once; 4K ultra HD video, Dolby Atmos audio, 100 downloads for offline watching

I’m trying to figure out who is upgrading to that 4K plan, but it’s not ridiculously more expensive. Do any of us need true 4K, though? Maybe! If your TV doesn’t do a great job of upscaling and you want the crispiest of all streams, plus that bonus Dolby Atmos support, maybe it would be worth it. Or maybe you have a big family and all want to stream HBO Max at once.

Should you want to get ahead of the notification coming to your devices to tell you to update to the new Max app, we have links for you below for both Android and iOS. The new Max app did indeed go live early this morning and was loaded up on my Galaxy S23 before I woke.

Max App Links: Google Play | App Store