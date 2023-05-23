Backbone’s $99 PlayStation Controller Released for Android

PlayStation lovers, I’d like to draw your attention to the brand new Backbone One, officially licensed, PlayStation controller for Android devices. This controller has been available for iOS devices for a bit, gaining much popularity, but now it’s here for Android and that’s awesome.

Features include a collapsable design, 3.5mm headphone jack, pass-through charging, low latency connection, and PlayStation buttons. You also get dedicated buttons for capturing gameplay, taking screenshots, and more.

Why is this awesome?

What a silly question. With PlayStation Remote Play when partnered with this controller, the experience of playing a PlayStation title while mobile probably won’t get much better. You’ll have an in-hand experience that gets close to your PlayStation controller at home, which would be tough to argue against.

Follow the link below to snag your own.