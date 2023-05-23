We have been hearing a lot about how Netflix intends to stop users from sharing their account passwords with those outside of their own home. Announced today, we have pricing for an alternative to giving your password away in the form of an $8/mo fee for adding additional users to your existing account.

In an email targeted directly at those who share their passwords (obviously Netflix has a way to track that behavior), the company states that, “Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with—your household,” meaning they know you’ve been a naughty individual and it’s time to pay the piper.

Starting now, Netflix subscribers will be able to utilize both Transfer Profile and this new Extra Member feature. With a profile transfer, anyone can transfer an existing profile to a separate account that they then pay for. For $8/month, you can simply add more users to your account, which is technically a $1/month discount on the standard ad-free plan. For those who are fine with ads, a Netflix account starts at $6.99/month.

I’ll just say it — you guilty folks need to start paying for content. It’s not cool to steal, mmkay?

// Netflix