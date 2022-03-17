Netflix is rolling out a new test feature in three countries (Peru, Costa Rica, Chile), allowing primary account holders to add extra outside-of-household members to their account for an additional fee. Netflix hopes this will help curb the unauthorized sharing of account passwords between households, while also bringing in additional money for investing in new shows and movies.

The cost of adding this additional member is surprisingly low, at least in this initial test phase. In Costa Rica, which uses the US dollar, the cost is set at an extra $2.99, which seems extremely fair to the tagalong member.

On top of this, Netflix is also testing the ability to transfer user profiles to new accounts, meaning those who opt into a tagalong account have an option to not lose their precious viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations info.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing if Netflix will roll this out on a grander scale following the test phase. If it’s highly successful, why not? There’s no telling if that $3 price will stay for the US, though.

