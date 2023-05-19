For those keeping track of Samsung’s May update schedule, we’ve got a big update for you today. At this point in the month, with more than a week still to go, Samsung has pretty much touched all of their still-supported Galaxy phones with the newest Android update available.

The full list can be seen below, but over the past 9 days, owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S23 should have all received the May update. In addition, several FE models picked up the same update, as did the Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Fold 3. And remember, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 were the first week of the month.

The changelog for each update – at least through Verizon – only suggests that these builds include the “most up to date Android security patches on your device.” The Galaxy S23 updates might have “performance improvements” in there on some level, but this is really just a small monthly patch. Not that we’re complaining, we just want to set expectations.

Galaxy S20 : TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS4HWE5

Galaxy S20+ : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS4HWE5

Galaxy S20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS4HWE5

Galaxy S21 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G990USQS6EWD8

Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQS4EWD8

Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS6EWD5

Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS6EWD5

Galaxy S21 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS6EWD5

Galaxy S22 : TP1A.220624.014.S901USQS2CWE1

Galaxy S22+ : TP1A.220624.014.S906USQS2CWE1

Galaxy S22 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S906USQS2CWE1

Galaxy S23 : TP1A.220624.014.S911USQU1AWCD

Galaxy S23+ : TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWCD

Galaxy S23 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWCD

Galaxy Z Flip 3 : TP1A.220624.014.F711USQS4FWE1

Galaxy Z Fold 2 : TP1A.220624.014.F916USQS2JWE3

Galaxy Z Fold 3: TP1A.220624.014.F926USQS3FWE1

To check for updates on most Samsung phones, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. All of these updates should be live or went live in recent days.