Android TV Gets That Sweet Live TV Tab Goodness

Starting this week, the Live TV tab is rolling out to Android TV devices. If this is the first you’re hearing about Live TV on Android TV, then I suppose you’re in for a real treat.

Thanks to partners such as Tubi, Plex, and Pluto TV, over 800 channels of free TV will be available for viewing on Android TV. It isn’t all just junk either. You’ll find news channels from NBA and CBS, as well as programming for languages other than English. It’s going to be a massive amount of content, all organized nicely inside of the handy dandy Live TV tab.

The Live tab TV guide brings all your new free TV channels together and organizes them for easier and faster browsing. You can also save your ‘Favorites’ to the top of your guide for quick and easy access. Live entertainment is also mixed into your recommendations, based on your favorite teams, shows, and channels.

This new experience is rolling out starting today, with Google noting all Android TV users should see it within the next couple of weeks.

// Google Support