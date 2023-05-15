T-Mobile is doing something I’m pretty sure they have never done before. They are once again offering a free subscription to MLB TV for this year’s baseball season, a $139 value to all new and existing customers.

For those who missed out the first time around, the promotion will be live starting May 23 and run through July 17 inside of the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Customers usually only have a single chance to snag this offer, but in order to promote being the best carrier for sports fans, here we go again. You won’t hear anyone complaining, this is a stellar offer.

On top of this news, T-Mobile announced that for any customer who switches to T-Mobile for a Go5G Plus plan can get $200 via a virtual prepaid card for each line they bring over to put toward another top sports streaming package of their choice. We’re not sure if there is actually anything keeping you from spending the money on something else, but T-Mobile would apparently like to see it used towards something sports related.

Either way, free baseball is back for round two, baby!

