We are only a few weeks removed from T-Mobile introducing new Go5G plans and now Verizon appears on the verge of doing the same. A couple of reports, along with several confirmations via reddit, suggest Verizon will announce two new unlimited plans next week.

The new plans will reportedly arrive under a new “myPlan” identity with options of Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus. These reports also suggest that they will replace all of the current Verizon Unlimited plans. Unlimited Welcome is actually a current option and is the most basic of Verizon’s unlimited plans, so it may just be sticking around, while Unlimited Plus would be completely new.

As for plan features, here’s the breakdown of each before we get into the “myPlan” portion of it:

Unlimited Welcome : Unlimited 5G data, 480p streaming, no hotspot, $65/mo single lines

: Unlimited 5G data, 480p streaming, no hotspot, $65/mo single lines Unlimited Plus: Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data, 720p streaming, 30GB hotspot, 3-year price guarantee, “premium device offers,” $80/mo single lines

The current Unlimited Welcome plan also starts at $65 for single lines. The Unlimited Plus plan at $80 would match the Play More and Do More prices. Each should see discounts as you add more lines, just like we’ve seen Verizon do for many years.

Now, the idea behind the “myPlan” branding for both of these plans means that Verizon will let you choose your own plan perks to add on. As you likely know, the current line-up of Verizon unlimited plans all come with various freebies, like the Disney+ bundle or Apple Music or Apple Arcade. For these new myPlan offerings, those freebies may go away in favor of being able to add as many add-ons as possible for $10/mo each.

An example would be that you pay $10/mo for that Disney+ bundle that you currently get for free or $10/mo for Apple One or another $10/mo for a Walmart+ subscription. You can see in a training image below how that might look and what some of the perks will be. All of the perks will cost $10/mo and include a note about how much a customer could save each month by going this route.

For those doing a bit of math in your mind, yeah, these seem like bad plan offers. As I mentioned above, the new Unlimited Plus plan would cost the same as Play More, but Play More includes the Disney+ bundle and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass. Those combined are a bonus to your plan worth $20/mo. For this new Unlimited Plus plan, you’d have to pay that extra $20/mo, jumping your bill to $100/mo. Of course, you do get flexibility here by picking and choosing the stuff you want and still saving, assuming it wasn’t previously a part of your plan. However, now charging people for previously free items is always a bad idea.

If you are currently on a 5G unlimited plan like Get More or Play More or Do More, you should be able to keep your plan for now. Verizon typically lets you stick with whatever plan you have for some time before trying to squeeze you onto something new. So don’t freakout just yet. These new plans will likely be promoted to new customers to start or those who upgrade.

Since I haven’t seen any of the detailed training, I’m left wondering what Verizon is thinking here. I could see them charging $10/mo for each add-on with the Unlimited Welcome plan, because it is bare bones and is meant as a starter plan. They should really consider offering up 1-2 free perks to the Unlimited Plus plan, otherwise this plan should not be a choice for many. Like, you should immediately run to T-Mobile, pay less, and get a handful of free services as a part of your plan.

These new plans could arrive as early as Monday, May 15. If they do, we’ll be sure to fill in some of the answers to our questions.

// The Mobile Report | reddit

Cheers JL!