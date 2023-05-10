Google’s Pixel Tablet Official and Coming in June for $499

Google had already teased its Pixel Tablet at last years’ Pixel 7 event, telling us to expect the device at some point in 2023. Today at Google I/O, they made it all official. Here’s what we know about Google’s new tablet that also doubles as a sort-of smart home dock with speaker attached.

We’ll have more soon, but Google told us most of the specs (which we knew) that include an 11-inch high-res screen, Tensor G2 chipset, 4-speaker setup, 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, and 8MP rear and front cameras. It does indeed come with a dock that doubles as a speaker and charger.

Here’s the full list of Pixel Tablet specs:

Display : 10.95″ LCD, 2560×1600

: 10.95″ LCD, 2560×1600 Processor : Tensor G2, Titan M2

: Tensor G2, Titan M2 RAM : 8GB LPDDR5

: 8GB LPDDR5 Storage : 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1)

: 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras : Front 8MP, Rear 8MP

: Front 8MP, Rear 8MP Battery : 27Wh, charging via dock (15W) or USB-C

: 27Wh, charging via dock (15W) or USB-C Audio : 4 speakers

: 4 speakers Connectivity : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB Other : USI 2.0 stylus support, fingerprint sensor

: USI 2.0 stylus support, fingerprint sensor Size : 258 x 169 x 8.1mm, 493g

: 258 x 169 x 8.1mm, 493g In the box : Tablet, charging speaker dock, power adapter, start guide

: Tablet, charging speaker dock, power adapter, start guide Model: GA04750

Google also revealed that the Pixel Tablet has Google Cast built-in (!), a home hub mode to let you control your smart home (goodbye, Nest Hub), and easy-switching between multiple profiles, since your household might have multiple people who want their own tablet experience each time.

Google Pixel Tablet arrives next month (June 20) starting at $499. There are three colors available: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. And yep, the speaker dock is included. Pre-orders open today.

Pixel Tablet Pre-Order Link