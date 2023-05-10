Because the Google Pixel 7a is available today for you to run out and buy at $499, you may not want to wait around for our review in a few days. But if you want to at least see what’s in the box, Brad Pitt, it’s time for a little Pixel 7a unboxing.

Google sent us a Pixel 7a to play with for a bit and we filmed a short few minutes of time with it from in the box to out. You’ll see the included goodies, like the USB-C cable, switch tool, SIM tool, and well, that’s mostly it. Google doesn’t include chargers in the box anymore, so that won’t be seen.

We were sent the Pixel 7a in “Sea” or blue, so there is a lot of blueness throughout – this phone is very, very blue. We also take you on a tour of the Pixel 7a hardware and specs before comparing it to a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. And yep, you’ll get to see how to turn on 90Hz!

We’ll have a lot more to say about the Pixel 7a in a few days. Dropping our review on the day that 100 others do just isn’t worth it, so give us a couple more days to finish things off. So far though, this is a nice upgrade over the Pixel 6a, will compete closely with the Pixel 7, and is a lovely size. Here’s the small Pixel you’ve been wanting.

Google Store Link