Google surprised a lot of people yesterday, releasing an official video that showcases the Pixel Fold and its hardware. As all things tend to do these days, it split the internet in half, which is very fitting considering this is a foldable device after all.

While there’s no shortage of diehard Google/Pixel fans who seem genuinely excited for the device, there seems to be as many folks who either think it’s too expensive or even looks, “1st Gen.” While it is indeed a first-gen product, we personally feel that it looks pretty polished. Regardless of how we feel, we wanted to share a few of the takes we saw from around the web, including our own comments section.

Enjoy the highlights.

It’s looks like crap and don’t even try to justify by better ergonomics — Erwin Espare (@EEspare) May 5, 2023

Doesn’t solve the bezel problem. This is literally surface duo minus the cut in the screen — Amir (@WorkaholicDavid) May 5, 2023

At this point I’m over foldable phones. They cost to damn much. — Ed Matthews (@ArdazGaming) May 5, 2023

Fucking getting it — chefdave12118 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ChefDave12118) May 5, 2023

Looks promising, still wouldn’t get a first gen device. — Sammy Angor (@sammysayys___) May 5, 2023

Who wants to tell this individual that they’re likely off at least a few hundred dollars on that price? Ouchies.

yeah.. there’s this saying.. read the room – who’s their target for a $1300 device. This will flop. — D (@DDiggitydog) May 4, 2023

Gosh darn Google, I need to get a job quickly for this 😖 — Jesse (@AquaBluJay) May 4, 2023

That feeling when you get laid off the same day Pixel announce a new phone you would have loved to buy 😳 — GutoA (@cwlcymro) May 4, 2023

A few comments from the Droid Life readers, our amazing community of reasonable Android lovers.

interstellarmind – “Too bulky. I think I’ll wait till the 3rd or 4th, maybe 5th gen, when they can get these as slim as non-foldable phones.”

steadymobb – “Looks very 1st Gen. And heavy. I’ll stick with my Fold 4 this year but I love variety and competition for the US foldable market!”

Duffman – “It’s really going to come down to price, specs and warranty… but I am interested. If only it didn’t have Tensor 2… ugh. I feel like that is the worst spec that has been leaked.”

King Lo – “I just know I’m going to buy this and the pixel fold 2 is going to blow it completely out the water.”

Kellen and I have always said that we see these devices (Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold line) as dedicated couch phones, typically a bit too bulky to use as longterm daily drivers, simply because we have a hard time taking them in and out of our pockets. After all, we don’t wear JNCO Jeans anymore. Due to the expectation that Google will include a very good camera system on this device, though, you may find me sporting this one for a while so long as the hardware holds up over time.

There’s still a bit to learn about this device, all of which should be known on May 10 during Google I/O. We’re ready!