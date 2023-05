Google is celebrating May 4 in a very special way — by officially unveiling the Pixel Fold smartphone, now set to be completely detailed on May 10 at Google I/O.

Google released the below video, giving us a very good look at the device from all sorts of angles. We get to see it opened, a view of the interior display, plus a look at its outer display and backside.

Check out the full video below, then mark your calendar for May 10. Next week!

// Google Store