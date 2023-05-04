A new Android 13 Beta update is here for Google’s line of Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro. The update arrives as Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 and aims to fix several bugs only a couple of weeks since Beta 3 dropped.

Google is addressing “various stability issues,” a memory leak in the system UI, some notification shade jank, a semi-serious camera bug that caused “a device to crash,” and something was “sometimes” causing excessive power drain. All seems quite important if you ask me.

The new QPR3 Beta 3.1 update is available right away for those who own a Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Below, you’ll find release info, all of the bugs Google fixed, and how to install this newest beta.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 Release Info

Build: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: T3B3.230413.006.A1

All other devices: T3B3.230413.006 Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: April 2023

All other devices: May 2023 Google Play services: 23.11.15

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed various stability issues. (Issue #279246037, Issue #274339025, Issue #279301937)

Fixed an issue that caused the first notification in the notification shade to get stuck with an offset. (Issue #273870112)

Fixed a memory leak that affected the system UI.

Fixed an issue where the volume level that was set while TalkBack was enabled did not persist after toggling TalkBack off and on again.

Fixed issues with the system UI that sometimes caused apps to crash.

Fixed issues that could cause a device to crash when using the camera.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused excessive power drain.

Install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get after it.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files

// Google