Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 is Here for Pixel Phones

A new Android 13 QPR3 Beta update is here!

Google release Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 today for its Pixel phones, taking us a step closer to what will be a stable June update for everyone. We’re still in April, though, so we have a couple of months left for Google to test and fix all of the bugs that may be present.

The new QPR3 Beta 3 update is available right away for those who own a Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Below, you’ll find release info, all of the bugs Google fixed, and how to install QPR3 Beta 3.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 Release Info

Release date: April 20, 2023

Build: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: T3B3.230413.003.A1

All other devices: T3B3.230413.003 Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a devices that use Verizon as their carrier: March 2023

All other devices: April 2023 Google Play services: 23.09.12

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 Bug Fixes

Fixed issues that could cause Wi-Fi calling to stop working.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the system to get stuck on the home screen with no app icons and either the normal background or a blank, black background.

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & style screen both in the system settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen on some devices to flash green when toggled if the phone was in a high temperature environment.

Fixed an issue where the camera displayed a black screen if the user tried to open the camera by pressing the power button twice.

Fixed an issue where in some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device rebooted instead.

Install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get after it.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files