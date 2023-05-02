Official Pixel 7a Teaser Confirms May 11 Availability

Google’s official Twitter account for India is now teasing the Pixel 7a, even providing a subtly blurred image of the device, announcing that the device will be available starting May 11. If that dates sounds familiar, that would be because Google I/O is May 10 and we had already heard that availability for the Pixel 7a would be shortly after. Things are now beginning to make sense.

At least for those in India, Google says that the phone will be available via Flipkart on May 11. We’re technically still awaiting official details for US buyers, but it’s a safe bet to assume you can buy this phone on Google Store, at Best Buy, or at a number of US carriers. As soon as we have official details, we’ll be sure to share.

In the meantime, mark your calendars for May 11. That’s right around the corner and we’ll have fresh Pixel goodness.