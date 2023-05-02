Motorola Announces New Edge+ Phone

Motorola announced a new phone this morning, the Motorola Edge+. This is a $799 flagship-level phone with a set of specs that matches up to other devices, like the Galaxy S23+.
Speaking of specs, here they are for the Motorola Edge+ (2023):
- Display: 6.67″ curved pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 394ppi, 20:9)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB
- Battery: 5100mAh
- Charging: 68W fast wired, 15W wireless
- Rear Camera: 50MP Main (f/1.8, OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12MP Portrait (f/1.6)
- Front Camera: 60MP, f/2.2
- Software: Android 13
- Security: On-screen fingerprint reader
- Durability: IP68
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
- Other: Stereo speakers, dual SIM
- Size: 161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm, 203g
Motorola is promising “3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.” We’ll see.
The new Motorola Edge+ (2023) arrives May 25 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s store (here). You can pre-order it starting May 19. It comes in Interstellar Black and costs $799.
