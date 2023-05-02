Droid Life

Motorola Announces New Edge+ Phone

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola announced a new phone this morning, the Motorola Edge+. This is a $799 flagship-level phone with a set of specs that matches up to other devices, like the Galaxy S23+.

Speaking of specs, here they are for the Motorola Edge+ (2023):

  • Display: 6.67″ curved pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 394ppi, 20:9)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Charging: 68W fast wired, 15W wireless
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Main (f/1.8, OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12MP Portrait (f/1.6)
  • Front Camera: 60MP, f/2.2
  • Software: Android 13
  • Security: On-screen fingerprint reader
  • Durability: IP68
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
  • Other: Stereo speakers, dual SIM
  • Size: 161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm, 203g

Motorola is promising “3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.” We’ll see.

The new Motorola Edge+ (2023) arrives May 25 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s store (here). You can pre-order it starting May 19. It comes in Interstellar Black and costs $799.

