Motorola Announces New Edge+ Phone

Motorola announced a new phone this morning, the Motorola Edge+. This is a $799 flagship-level phone with a set of specs that matches up to other devices, like the Galaxy S23+.

Speaking of specs, here they are for the Motorola Edge+ (2023):

Display : 6.67″ curved pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 394ppi, 20:9)

: 6.67″ curved pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 394ppi, 20:9) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 RAM : 8GB LPDDR5X

: 8GB LPDDR5X Storage : 512GB

: 512GB Battery : 5100mAh

: 5100mAh Charging : 68W fast wired, 15W wireless

: 68W fast wired, 15W wireless Rear Camera : 50MP Main (f/1.8, OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12MP Portrait (f/1.6)

: 50MP Main (f/1.8, OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12MP Portrait (f/1.6) Front Camera : 60MP, f/2.2

: 60MP, f/2.2 Software : Android 13

: Android 13 Security : On-screen fingerprint reader

: On-screen fingerprint reader Durability : IP68

: IP68 Connectivity : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Other : Stereo speakers, dual SIM

: Stereo speakers, dual SIM Size: 161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm, 203g

Motorola is promising “3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.” We’ll see.

The new Motorola Edge+ (2023) arrives May 25 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola’s store (here). You can pre-order it starting May 19. It comes in Interstellar Black and costs $799.