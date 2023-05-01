Google’s Pixel Fold Stops Through the FCC For Fun

The Google Pixel Fold is incoming, folks. The leaks of it have hit another level and now we have the FCC listing to tell us that yes, we should prepare for Google’s first foldable to arrive.

In an FCC filing that dropped over the weekend for Google device A4RG9FPL, we are introduced to a new “phone” that was tested before going on sale. This “phone,” as the FCC refers to it, has at least two model numbers to track: G9FPL and G0B96. Those aren’t retail model numbers, but we just like to track it all.

How do we know this is indeed the Google Pixel Fold and not another variant of the Pixel 7a or something else? Because the FCC tested its mmWave modules and showed diagrams of a device that works when open and closed. Those images show where a cover display would be, a hinge, and where modules would sit in each configuration.

This is a foldable and is made by Google – what else could it be?

And if you needed another set of angles to compare to this cropped imagery, here you go:

OK, that out of the way, what else do we learn? Well, we already know a lot about the Pixel Fold. We’ve seen images of it and possibly know all of the specs already. There isn’t much new to take in here, but we can at least see the full set of network bands, that all of the 5G is covered (including 5G mmW), that UWB is onboard, as is wireless charging, and WiFi 6E. Google isn’t making a budget foldable here and is instead throwing all of the tech at it.

If we find anything else in the FCC filing, we’ll update this post.

After seeing the device and now knowing almost anything else outside of a confirmation on price, are you saving up for this one? Could this be your first (or next) foldable?