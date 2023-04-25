The OnePlus Pad price was revealed this morning, along with clearer release dates, pre-order periods, early bonus offers, and pricing for accessories. We also know where we’ll be able to buy OnePlus’ first tablet, assuming the price fits your budget and the tablet takes care of needs.

OnePlus announced a starting price for the OnePlus Pad at $479. That’s the price for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Halo Green, which is the only version of the tablet listed in the US OnePlus store.

When can you buy the OnePlus Pad? Pre-orders open at the OnePlus store on April 28 at 6AM Pacific (9AM Eastern) and run through May 7. OnePlus is offering a pre-order bonus that gets you 50% off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 if you buy the Tab. And remember, if you did that blind pre-order from a couple of weeks back, you get a solid freebie as well.

Once pre-orders close, open sales begin May 8. That’s also the day that OnePlus says “early shipping” begins.

When will the OnePlus Pad arrive on Amazon? OnePlus would only say that we could see it at Amazon in “late May.” No word on any other retailers carrying it (like Best Buy) have been announced.

What are the accessories for the OnePlus Pad? Glad you asked! Here they are:

OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard: $149

OnePlus Stylo: $99

OnePlus Folio Case: $39

You diving into the OnePlus Pad and OxygenOS on a big screen or you waiting for the Pixel Tablet?

Pre-order OnePlus Pad