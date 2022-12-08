We’re creeping on up to 2023 and the Pixel Foldable hype is at an all time high, thanks in part to the steady stream of information the internet has been providing. Back in mid-November, we got our first potential look at what we might expect from Google’s Pixel Foldable in terms of design. This week, we’re getting an updated look, with Onleaks doing their thing and providing what’s essentially a 360-degree look at the rumored device.

These new renders back up what we believed to already be the case: This Pixel Foldable is quite a bit wider than the Galaxy Z Fold devices. This device appears to really fold out into more of a landscape tablet shape, while Samsung’s Z Fold unfolds into more of a square. Pixel Foldable’s interior display is reported to measure in at 7.96-inches, while the cover display is 5.79-inches. Unfolded, the dimensions come in around 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, according to this report.

For notables, the device is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, potentially offer stylus support, feature 3 rear cameras, 12GB RAM, various storage options, stereo speakers, and the device is said to come in either black or white color choices.

Pricing and availability was mentioned here, too, but given we might still be a ways from launch, feel free to take this info with a delicious pinch of charcoal-colored lava sea salt. According to this report, the device will launch in Q2 with a price of $1,799. If you want more storage, the price goes up. Ouchies.

What do you think? It is hot? Is it your next?

