Latest Nova Launcher Beta Lets You Play With Colors

There’s a new beta in town. Not just for Android 13, but for the reigning champ of 3rd-party launchers, Nova Launcher.

Below you’ll find the full list of what’s new inside of the beta, but the big ticket items include a new color picker for widgets that support Material You’s colors, as well as more system color options inside of the color picker. Another sweet inclusion is an automatic refresh of dynamic icon packs when the system’s color theme is changed.

What’s New in 8.0.4

New color picker in the long-press menu for widgets that support Material You colors

More system colour options in the colour picker

Automatically refresh dynamic icon packs when system color theme is changed (re-apply icon pack after updating)

Restore some options from legacy Nova Settings

Fix wallpaper zoom on supported devices

Fix search widget crash on MIUI 14

Other minor bug fixes and optimizations

You can have all of these new goodies by downloading the beta APK onto your phone by clicking the link below.

// Nova Luancher