Google Play Points are earned when users spend money on in-app purchases, purchases of apps, or books in Google Play and movies in Google TV. Previously, with those points, you could buy Google Play credit and in-game perks. This week, Google is introducing a few more things you can buy with those points.

Starting right now, Google has placed a list of branded swag up onto Google Play that you can acquire by swapping in your earned Play Points, such as sunglasses, a water bottle, t-shirt, and sweatshirt. The price of these items is relatively high and requires a lot of points, but yeah, if you needed something to spend all of your points on, there you go.

Additionally, Google is partnering with companies like DoorDash and Instacart. As an example, for 500 points, you can redeem a $5 off a $35+ order coupon via Instacart. That’s a free loaf of bread right there. For DoorDash, 1000 points will get you $10 off an order of $25 or more.

If you’re spending the kind of money it takes to have this amount of points, you’re either a mega whale in whatever mobile game you’re playing or you have a huge library of digital movies and/or books. Regardless, we hope you enjoy your new Google sunglasses. They only cost 900 points.

// Google