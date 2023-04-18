‘Now Playing’ Getting Sweet New Stats Page on Pixel Phones

Google Pixel’s feature called Now Playing is a very handy thing, automatically recognizing songs in the background and displaying that information on your lockscreen. In addition, you can check the history of Now Playing, just in case you want to revisit that tune later on. This week, we’re learning that Now Playing will soon get an even sweeter feature.

Thanks to the people at 9to5Google, it’s now known that we can soon expect a dedicated stats page for Now Playing, which will be home to a bunch of information about the songs our Pixel phone eavesdrops on. On the page, genres will now be shown with a handy dandy chart for your viewing pleasure, and in addition, lists for most heard songs and artists will also be available.

Below those lists and charts, a little graph that depicts when you most commonly hear music around you will also be included. That’s not necessarily game changing information, but still neat.

There’s no telling when this feature will officially roll out, but considering all of this information and the fact that some crafty people have been able to get the UI to work, we must be relatively close. Maybe the next Pixel Feature Drop? Android 14 public release? All are good possibilities.

