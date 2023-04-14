Verizon has a lot of Unlimited plans, and for many, it can be rather confusing to know what perks, benefits, and limitations each one has. Thankfully for us, there are people like reddit user maxypantsyo who go out of their way to make our lives a little easier. Props, maxypantsyo.

In a chart they published to reddit, we get a complete breakdown of each of the six Unlimited plans that Verizon currently offers, plus the various things that each plan gets and how much they cost. For example, the 5G Do More comes with 6 months of Apple Music, but the plan right above that, the 5G Get More plan, has no timed subscription – Apple Music is simply included with the plan. We can also see how the basic unlimited plans, like Welcome Unlimited and 5G Start, do not include access to 5G UWB, while all plans do include basic 5G access nationwide.

This chart is incredibly helpful to people like us who have to talk about these plans, but also to consumers who get lost in Verizon’s never ending remix of these plans and their names for marketing purposes. It’s a total pain to keep track of, so again, a big shoutout goes to maxypantsyo.

People are awesome.

// reddit