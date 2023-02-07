In a bit of a surprise move, although it was teased in the week or so prior to day, OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad, its first entry into the tablet market. While the launch details are limited, I can at least tell you everything else I know about this noteworthy big-screened Android device.

The OnePlus Pad in Halo Green and is encased in a unified metal body with bezels that measure only 6.54mm. It features a screen-to-body ratio of 88%. That screen is an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2800×2800) at up to 144Hz for select apps, but it’ll typically run at 120Hz when scrolling.

You’ll find it powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset from Mediatek and either 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a single rear 13MP camera. There’s WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 speakers, and a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging that’ll charge to full in 80 minutes.

As for other interesting parts of this story, OnePlus has put OxygenOS 13.1 on it to allow for a multi-screen connection between OnePlus phones and the Pad. It’ll use that connection to share your phone’s data connection for on-the-go connectivity. It’ll also come with (or have available?) a Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard.

For now, OnePlus isn’t saying anything about pricing and has said to wait for April, when we can pre-order one. You doing that?