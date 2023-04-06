Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 Released to Update Pixel Modems

Google Pixel phone owners who are a part of the Android Beta program for Android 13 QPR3 picked up a beta 2 update only last week. It appears Google wanted to rush out a quick fix for something, as Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 is already here.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, this update is headed your way right now.

What’s new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1?

Release date: April 6, 2023

Build: T3B2.230316.005

Security patch level: March 2023

Google Play services: 23.11.15

The only official change that Google has listed fore this “minor update” involves “Modem updates.” And that’s all they said about it. You have to wonder if it has to do with these Exynos modem vulnerabilities, although those issues are/were only present on the Pixel 6 and up.

Install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get after it.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files