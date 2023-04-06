Great news, T-Mobile customers. Announced this morning, T-Mobile and MLB are continuing its partnership, with the biggest news out of that being customers will continue to be gifted a free season of MLB TV each season through 2028. That’s five more years of free baseball!

Beyond that righteousness, T-Mobile also details that they will be testing the automated ball-strike system over a private T-Mobile 5G Network at select MiLB games this season, they will continue to be the title sponsor for the annual Home Run Derby, and a couple more things that won’t mean too much to us consumers.

I know there’s a few of you who have stayed loyal to T-Mobile solely for this MLB deal, so hopefully this news makes you happy.

Go, Giants!

// T-Mobile