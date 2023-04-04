OnePlus has a new set of earbuds hitting the market this week, the Nord Buds 2, priced at an incredibly reasonable $59, all while featuring what we would label as top-end specs like ANC and a respectable IP55 rating.

Sound wise, OnePlus lists a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a titanium-layered vibrating diaphragm in each bud. To help on the low end, OnePlus has included the BassWave algorithm. With ANC enabled, OnePlus lists battery life at 5 hours (27 hours total with charging case), or 7 hours with ANC disabled (36 with case).

Other features include OnePlus Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos support, Dirac Toner, EQ from Sound Master, as well as compatibility with the HeyMelody app.

These buds have just about everything one might need, again, all for the price of $59. That ain’t bad. They are available for purchase starting today.