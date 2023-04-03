It feels necessary to re-highlight that buyers can still snag both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at their best prices since launch. Amazon has the two models available for $150 off their retail pricing, which makes these prices the best we’ve ever seen. It’s worth a look if you’re in the market.

At $150 off, the Pixel 7 is priced at $449, which is an incredible value. You’re getting one of the best cameras on the market, great software, and sexy hardware. What’s there to not like? Same can be said for the Pixel 7 Pro, down to $749 from its usual $899. Again, a really good value buy right here that has more of the good camera experience, more of the good software, and more of that sexy hardware to love.

There’s only two things that should be keeping you from this deal. You’re either a Galaxy fan (which is totally cool) or you already own the Pixel 7 and you’re waiting for the Pixel 8. No other reasons are valid. Kidding, of course.

Don’t let this one slip through the fingers.