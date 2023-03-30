$1K phone haters, this one is for you. Samsung’s latest A-series device is now up for pre-order, priced at a very affordable $449. The Galaxy A54, while less expensive than devices like the Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11, still features specs that should allow it to perform well and also deliver good photos.

Internally, the phone features an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (with SD card slot), 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, as well as a flagship-worthy triple rear camera setup. Those shooters consist of a 12MP ultra wide, 50MP main camera, and 5MP macro sensor. Samsung tossed in a 32MP front-facing camera for good measure.

For software, Samsung is shipping Galaxy A54 with One UI 5.1 on top of Android 13. For those concerned about a non-flagship device getting updates, don’t fret. Samsung continues to have a good history of updating its range of devices, even if they didn’t cost you $1K.

Samsung is currently hosting a special promotion during the pre-order period, netting you up to $350 of trade-in value on select devices, which brings the price of the A54 down to just $99. And if you plan on ordering, you better get the new Awesome Violet color. It looks great.