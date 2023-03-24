YouTube Music Shares Your Winter Recap Vibes

YouTube Music apparently does some sort of seasonal recap to tell you how you spent your past several months. From fall to winter, they’ve released at least two it seems, with Winter 2023 being the most recent. For those who use Google’s music streaming service, go take a look.

The crew at 9to5Google shared their experience today, with a big splash screen upon open that told them “Your Winter Recap is here!” As someone who hasn’t used YouTube Music for more than 15 minutes every 6 months or so, I’m kind of feeling left out. All Spotify gives me is a yearly recap, not this seasonal fun.

As you can see below, the recap runs like a story to give you a “look back on your winter music,” with top artists, tracks, playlists, albums, etc. You should be able to save pages from it, see your total time played, and attempt to connect it to Google Photos to “see your top songs matched with your favorite pics in your musical photo album.” Again I feel like I’m missing out here.

If you aren’t yet seeing it, feel free to open up different screens with YouTube Music and pulling-to-refresh. Otherwise, this could just be a slow rollout that a lucky group is seeing a bit early. I looked, but again, I don’t use the app and probably don’t have much of anything that can be recapped.

Someone sell me on YouTube Music over Spotify.

Google Play Link: YouTube Music