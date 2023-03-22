Still rocking a phone from the Galaxy S10 lineup? No shame, those were fine phones, first released in March of 2019. It’s been four years since then, which means it’s about time for Samsung to shut down support for these devices.

With that said, we’re now seeing that Verizon is shipping out the February patch to these phones, which includes the S10, S10+, and S10e. If we were betting folks, it seems probable this could be the last update for the Galaxy S10 series, unless Samsung has a final update planned at a later time. In the meantime, remaining owners are sure to be happy with some updated software.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S10 : G973USQU8IWB5

: G973USQU8IWB5 Galaxy S10+ : G975USQU8IWB5

: G975USQU8IWB5 Galaxy S10e: G970USQU8IWB5

In addition to the patch, Verizon’s changelog also lists performance improvements. Nice. Enjoy it, Galaxy S10 owners. Is now an appropriate time to mention the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a good phone?

// Verizon