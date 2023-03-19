Google and its retail partners are hosting a fresh sale on all things Pixel at the moment, and the deals are as good as we have ever seen. The Pixel 7 has reached a new low, plus the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro are also at all-time best prices.

The best Pixel 7 deal we have ever seen is a $150-off discount that drops its starting price to $449. At that price, we are in Pixel 4a territory for a phone that is a good step or two above it. Typically priced at $599, I’m not sure I can quite explain to you the level of steal this is. The Pixel 7 (review), with its smaller profile and impressive performance, is one of the best phones you can buy. With a $449 price tag, you should run to it before it sells through.

That $449 price gets you 128GB of storage. If you’d like more storage, you’ll find 256GB models with the same discount, bringing their starting price to $549. All colors are also discounted, so find your favorite (Obsidian, Lemongrass, or Snow).

Shop Pixel 7: Amazon | Best Buy | Google

Want a bit more from a phone like a Pixel 7 Pro? It too is $150 off, which brings its starting price down to $749. While still a good chunk of change, that’s an incredible price for a phone as good as the Pixel 7 Pro (review). Like the Pixel 7, you’ll also find all storage variants and colors with the same discount, so feel free to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB.

Shop Pixel 7 Pro: Amazon | Best Buy | Google

As for accessories, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro each hit with a $50-off discount means you’ll pay $299 or $149, respectively. We’ve seen these discounts before, but they do match the best to date from Google. And because it wouldn’t be a Pixel sale without the Pixel 6a involved, yep, it’s once again down to $299 ($150 off).

Deal Links: Pixel Watch | Pixel Buds Pro |Pixel 6a

It’s a good day to shop for Google Pixel devices.