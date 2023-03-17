Qualcomm announced and detailed the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform this week, with the platform itself being a combination of the Kryo CPU, Adreno GPU, Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, and a suite of other technologies. Long story short, Qualcomm says this is the most powerful Snapdragon 7 series ever released.

Highlights for the platform includes a 50% performance increase for the Kryo CPU with peak speeds reaching 2.91 GHz, GPU performance getting a 2x boost, and all with 13% better power efficiency. That means more power for a longer period of time, which is perfect for mobile gamers or those who love streaming high-quality content. Speaking of streaming, the upgraded modem delivers 5G download speeds of up to 4.4Gbps, as well as 5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active support for those using two SIMs at once.

Phones utilizing this platform should also see better photo snapping experiences, too. In Qualcomm’s documentation, it notes that the 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP (image signal processor) captures over 4,000x more data than a 14-bit ISP for photos and videos with extreme dynamic range. Additionally, users can take brighter and more clear shots in darker settings with Mega Low Light, which merges the best aspects of 30 images into one vivid result.

As for what phones will get this platform, nothing is confirmed yet, but Qualcomm notes OEMs like realme and Redmi will soon be releasing phones based on this platform expected this month.

Doesn’t sound too shabby for those who aren’t buying phones coming with 8-Series chipsets.

// Qualcomm [Documentation]