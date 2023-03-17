Google introduced a pretty gosh darn good Photo Unblur feature on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This year, Google may one up itself by including a Video Unblur feature on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Thanks to the app crackers over at 9to5Google, we’re learning that Google is indeed working on this feature for the Google Photos app. They were even able to enable the new feature, though, it doesn’t have any actual effect on videos quite yet. Google is probably still working on this feature, but the place inside the app has been set. Makes sense.

Much like Photo Unblur, it would make a lot of sense for Google to release this feature exclusively for the Pixel 8 lineup, but after a bit of time, they could make it available on additional devices. That’s what we would expect.

In addition to Video Unblur, new video overlays have also been spotted in the app. These overlays can be placed on top of your videos, with effects including things like VHS, Polaroid, B&W, Super 8, and plenty more.

Google I/O is probably going to be pretty good.

// 9to5Google