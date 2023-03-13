The March Android update for Google Pixel phones seems to be delayed some and that has left the door open for Samsung to swoop in and start sending it first ot some of its best phones. Devices like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Flip 4, Fold 4, and Note 20 are all seeing the latest in Android security as I type this.

The update is a minor update, which one should expect after seeing that big One UI 5.1 update over the past month. For March, Samsung is only providing “the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” They didn’t even toss in the random performance improvements that we sometimes see. I’d bet there is some level of bug fixing going on here, or maybe that’s coming a bit later once they figure out if anything is wrong with One UI 5.1

That’s all according to Verizon, who is sending all of these updates out to its phones, but should mean similar builds will hit non-Verizon devices, like those unlocked or through T-Mobile.

The list of devices and the new builds as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F936USQS2CWB1

: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQS2CWB1 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F721USQS2CWB1

: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQS2CWB1 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS3HWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS3HWB7 Galaxy Note 20 : TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS3HWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS3HWB7 Galaxy S22 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S908USQS2CWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.S908USQS2CWB7 Galaxy S22+ : TP1A.220624.014.S901USQS2CWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQS2CWB7 Galaxy S22 : TP1A.220624.014.S901USQS2CWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQS2CWB7 Galaxy S21 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS5EWB3

: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS5EWB3 Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.S906USQS2CWB7

: TP1A.220624.014.S906USQS2CWB7 Galaxy S21: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS5EWB3

To check for updates on most Samsung phones, you head into Settings>Software update and then tap “Download and install.” If there’s an update available, it’ll show up at that moment.

No March update yet for the Galaxy S23 line, but it shouldn’t be too far behind these others.

