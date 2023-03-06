On almost every first Monday of every new month, Google releases a fresh Pixel update with security patches, bug fixes, and sometimes new features. Today happens to be one of those Mondays, but it was also expected to be the stable release of Android 13 QPR2 and a new Pixel Feature Drop. At this moment, things appear delayed or at least not on time.

When a first Monday like this rolls around, Google typically posts fresh Pixel factory image and OTA files at 10AM Pacific, followed by a Pixel Community post that details changes and talks about rollout timing. They will usually publish the new month’s security bulletin as well, that talks through any insecurities they’ve patched. None of that has happened.

Since we are 30 minutes past the hour, you have wonder if something is up. I know, that doesn’t seem like a long time (feel free to roast me), but as someone who has covered these Monday updates for years upon years, not seeing anything at this point is unusual.

Google hasn’t said anything publicly yet, but we’ll keep you updated on the March Google Pixel update as we have more.

UPDATE 10:38AM : Well, Google did post the general March security bulletin for the platform, but has not yet posted for Pixel devices. They did link to it and that link is unsurprisingly broken.

For those impatient types, you can stop checking for this month’s update.