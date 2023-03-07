Google’s high-end Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are getting a big update this week that brings one of their most highly-anticipated features. Spatial Audio has arrived!

When first announced, the Pixel Buds Pro were sold as Spatial Audio-ready, only it wouldn’t come until some point in the future. Once Google pushed Spatial Audio support to Pixel phones in January, we figured the Pixel Buds Pro wouldn’t be far behind. And here we are.

Google says to expect Spatial Audio support in firmware version 4.30 for the Buds Pro that should arrive as an automatic update. You can check for it through the Pixel Buds apps in Settings>More settings and then Firmware update. Rollout has begun and will hit all Pixel Buds Pro units over the next week.

Once installed and active without a supported app, you’ll get an immersive audio that’s richer and should have more depth. You can have head tracking that moves as you do to keep sound as if you were sitting in a theater. I’ve played with Spatial Audio in the newest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and it is pretty wild. Sound really is on another level, but it may not be perfect for all situations or most music. It certainly sounds very cool when watching video.

For now, supported apps that can send content to you at 5.1+ surround sound will work, and those include Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, and others.

At the moment, Google has said that Spatial Audio in the Pixel Buds Pro works on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel Buds A-Series and A-Series Pixel phones are not supported. What about other Android phones? Good question.