All-Virtual Google I/O Happens May 10

Google announced today that Google I/O, its annual developer conference, is now scheduled to take place May 10. Hosted next door to its campus at the Shoreline Amphitheater, we expect Google to showcase what’s new in Android 14 and plenty else, but please note that the entire event takes place virtually this year.

If you head over to the Google I/O website and click the “Register” button, you can register for the event, but again, it’s all virtual, so don’t worry about ticket prices or Google running out of seats. So long as you have a seat at home, you’ll be able to see everything Google announces.

We have two months to go and already the wait is killing me.