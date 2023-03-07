We have no idea where the March Google Pixel update is, with its big QPR2 improvements and bug fixes and Pixel Feature Drop goods, but there is another update available. Google has made the February Google Play System Update live for your Pixel phone to keep other parts of your device up-to-date.

Again, this is not the March Pixel update that we expect to be a big one and is instead a smaller Google Play System Update that for whatever reason is now showing up in early March as the update from February. Google has already detailed what’s new in this update on their continually updated changelog.

Here’s a simpler breakdown of what you can expect:

Critical Fixes [Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services. System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability.

Not that fun, I know. Throughout February, Google did push several Google Play services and Play Store updates that likely work in tandem with this Play System Update. Things like Wallet, Nearby Share, and overall system management were all touched.

To check for this latest system update on your Pixel phone, head into Settings>Security & Privacy and then tap into the Updates section. You should see the option to tap on “Google Play system update” which will then ping Google for the update. Once downloaded, a reboot is required.