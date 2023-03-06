Dashlane App Prepping for Passkey Support in Android 14

Dashlane announced late last week that thanks to Android 14, passkey support is coming soon. For apps and the web in general, passkeys are seen as the future, set to replace passwords. Introduced in the Android 14 Developer Preview, the major change is that Android will allow users to sync passkeys to 3rd-party apps and not only the native Google Password Manager.

Should all go smoothly, the way this all works should be very easy for the user, but quite complex on the backend. If you’re signing up for an app for the first time, you’ll enter your email address, then the app will ask for you to save a passkey. Using your fingerprint, you can then save the passkey directly to Dashlane. To sign in at another time, you’ll select “sign-in with passkey,” then pull the sign-in credentials directly from Dashlane. There will be no need for the user to remember anything, so long as their fingerprint is in working order.

Dashlane explains that once Android 14 is publicly available, it’ll probably take a while for other apps to support this sign-in process, but once they do, Dashlane will be ready.

Check out how it works below.

// Dashlane