Nothing Teases Ear (2) Earbuds for March 22

Nothing announced via its social channels this past week that the second iteration of its Ear earbuds are inbound, set to be unveiled on March 22. Now known to be called Ear (2), we don’t yet know what to expect from their design, but we have to assume it will be similar to the other work we’ve seen from Nothing. Maybe see-thru plastic or even some fancy lighting system?

In the below teaser video, a big beetle is shown flinging a set of what I assume are AirPods. Super cute. We’re not sure what it has to do with anything, but when all else fails, attack Apple. Shrug.

March 22 is right around the corner. Mark your calendar, Nothing fans.