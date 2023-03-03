Samsung, King of Android Updates, is shipping out more updates this week. This time, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+, and Tab S8+ receiving the One UI 5.1 (Android 13) upgrade.

You’ll find the updated software versions below, but inside, expect new and enhanced multitasking capabilities, camera software upgrades, enhanced customization via Material You (color palette), new widgets, updated Gallery app, and plenty else. For Samsung people, this is a big one.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Fold 2 : F916USQU2JWB5

: F916USQU2JWB5 Galaxy Tab S7 : T878USQU2DWB3

: T878USQU2DWB3 Galaxy Tab S7+ : T978USQU2DWB3

: T978USQU2DWB3 Galaxy Tab S8+: X808USQU2BWB1

Go snag those upgrades and have a fantastic weekend with your fresh build of software.

// Verizon [2] [3] [4]