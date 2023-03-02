I suspect new Galaxy S23 owners have had their phones for what should be a couple of weeks now, so it’s time for a check-in. How’s the phone treating you? Galaxy S23 owners, is the battery life good? S23 Ultra owners, how’s that camera so far?

From my findings, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very good phone, one I’m still using even after I’ve wrapped up my full review. While there are some things I greatly miss about my Pixel 7 Pro, things like performance, camera, and battery life are keeping me on the Ultra. Kellen is releasing his Galaxy S23+ review any moment now and I can spoil the gist of it — it’s also a good phone.

This question goes out to all of my new Galaxy S23 owners: How’s your new phone treating you? What do you like? What don’t you like? Are you keeping it or returning it? I need to know!

