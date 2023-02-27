Since launching the OnePlus 11, OnePlus has spent the better part of the past couple of weeks teasing something new. That something new is a concept phone called the OnePlus 11 Concept and it has finally debuted with the launch of MWC 2023 this week.

OnePlus is no stranger to concept phones, like this one that had glass that could tint and un-tint, or this one that could change colors. This is sort of yearly celebration of tech for OnePlus.

For the OnePlus 11 Concept, we’re looking at the idea of PC-grade cooling in a phone that could help get you a couple of extra frames per second while gaming or slightly speed up charging. It also looks really cool.

OnePlus says they want to put industry-grade cooling from PCs into a smartphone that they can call Active CryoFlux. The system has a couple of pumps that move icy cryogenic liquid throughout a phone to keep things cool and dissipate heat. OnePlus believes this system could reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃ while improving the frame rate by 3-4 fps when gaming. When charging, this system also decreases heat, but apparently can only shave off 30-45 seconds in a charging session. The big sell here is on potential, which is why they’ve tried to patent it all.

When not gaming or charging, most of us might think this system looks pretty cool. As you can see in the images here, the channels that carry the liquid turn a blue color throughout the backside in a flowy manner. Around the camera housing, OnePlus added a decorative lighting to help sell the idea too.

As a bit of a bonus, OnePlus also tried Guilloché etching around the camera lenses as a way to mimic the design of luxury timepieces. It looks cool enough too, although I’m not sure it’ll transition into a reason someone might buy a phone.

Thoughts?

// OnePlus