Updates on Mondays are always fun and Samsung is delivering several. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lines are all getting new software.

The biggest update of them all is for the Note 20 line, which brings One UI 5.1. So many of Samsung’s other top tier devices have already received this update, but today’s rollout isn’t far removed from them and is lovely to see for a device that’s borderline old. The Note 20, for those who lost track, will be 3 years old in a handful of months.

UPDATE : The Galaxy Fold 3 is also getting the same One UI 5 update now as build F926USQU2FWAC.

For One UI 5.1, you can find the entire list of changes from Verizon here. The basics are that it brings improvements to the Camera, Gallery, Wallpaper, Widgets, and multi-tasking.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, your build numbers to check for are N981USQU3HWB3 and N986USQU3HWB3. And to check for the update, head into Settings>System update.

For the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it looks like the update simply fixes a bug that wouldn’t wake each watch if you raised your wrist. That’s all that is listed.

If you own one of those watches, here are you build numbers:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro : R925USQU1AWB2

: R925USQU1AWB2 Galaxy Watch 5 : R905USQU1AWB2 / R915USQU1AWB2

: R905USQU1AWB2 / R915USQU1AWB2 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic : R885USQU1GWB2 / R895USQU1GWB2

: R885USQU1GWB2 / R895USQU1GWB2 Galaxy Watch 4: R865USQU1GWB2 / R875USQU1GWB2

Go grab ’em!